LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a two vehicle collision at Dixie Highway and the I-265 ramp.
According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, LMPD's Traffic Unit responded on a report of the accident around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening.
Smiley said preliminary reports indicate that one vehicle was traveling southbound on Dixie approaching the I-265 ramp overpass.
The other car was traveling northbound on Dixie and while trying to enter the ramp, turned in front of the first vehicle. This caused the two vehicles to collide.
A male driver and female passenger were then ejected from the northbound vehicle. Those two people and the driver and passenger from the southbound vehicle were all transported to University Hospital.
According to Smiley, the two people in the northbound vehicle later died at the hospital and the other two are still hospitalized in critical condition.
LMPD's Traffic Unit is still investigating.
