LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on the Clark Memorial Bridge, also known as the Second Street Bridge, on Saturday afternoon, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said officers responded to a crash on the bridge over the Ohio River around 4:45 p.m. Both vehicles were traveling northbound toward Indiana when the crash occurred.
Smiley says one of the drivers was found dead while a passenger in the same vehicle was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where she also later died.
According to Smiley, the driver of the other vehicle fled the scene of the crash. A female passenger in that vehicle remained on scene and wasn't hurt.
As of 6 p.m., Clark Memorial Bridge remained closed to traffic as LMPD's Traffic Unit investigated the crash.
