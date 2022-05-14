LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were shot in their car at the intersection of Hikes Lane and Breckenridge Lane.
Police believe two men in a vehicle were traveling northbound when someone from another vehicle fired into their car, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. That's not far from Taylorsville Road.
Both men, ages unknown, were rushed to University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition, Smiley said.
As of 3:15 p.m., traffic was being rerouted in the area while police investigate the shooting.
Smiley said because of the severity of the victim's injuries, the Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
LMPD Sixth Division Maj. Arnold Rivera did not say whether the shooting was random, but said the department will work "every angle" while investigating the shooting.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Tip Hotline at 574-LMPD or report it anonymously here.
