LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was injured Saturday night after a car was shot at on the Watterson Expressway.
The vehicle was shot at around 9:15 p.m. on the entrance ramp to Interstate 264 west at Poplar Level Road, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
No one in the vehicle was hit by gunfire, however the driver of the vehicle was injured by flying glass during the shooting. They were treated for "superficial wounds" at Norton Audubon Hospital, according to Smiley. Their condition was not known.
LMPD's Sixth Division is investigating the shooting.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.