LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ulvalde, Buffalo, Highland Park, those are all communities shattered by mass shootings this year.
But is Louisville's police force ready to respond if the worst happens?
Gun violence is no stranger to Louisville. The record number of homicides in one year was set in 2021, which broke the previous record set in 2020.
LMPD is used to gunshot responses but Chief Erika Shields spoke on Wednesday in front of Metro Council on how prepared they are if a mass shooting occurred.
After what took place in Ulvade, Shields reassured that she is leading her department through intense training and has an expectation of excellence.
"It was an absolute epic failure on so many fronts from law enforcement," Shields said. "For any agency who thinks that it wouldn't happen to them, that's arrogant. And you'd be doing your community a disservice."
LMPD's Homeland Security unit investigates threats of potential mass violence while working with agencies and companies across the city.
We are all inside Metro Council Chambers for today’s public safety committee meeting. LMPD Erika Shields will be speaking shortly about the department’s preparedness in the event of a mass shooting @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ggnbH45ltb— Conroy Delouche (@ConroyDelouche) July 20, 2022
If a threat becomes reality, there's a policy in place.
"What we try to do is see if there's any triggers or anything that's going on in their lives, that maybe makes them act out in that way," Det. Dustin Clem said.
Lieutenant Jeff Lauder is with the SWAT team. He explained the hours of training officers receive at the academy, range from weapons training, active aggressor responses and tactical medicine.
"The officers on-scene are to initiate and manage an immediate tactical response to neutralize an imminent threat of death or bodily harm," he said.
Each officer has a service-issued ballistic vest and a handgun but until the New Year's budget kicks in, they still have to buy their own rifle, which Lauder says is needed for mass shooting responses.
Right now, LMPD's policy recommends four officers to respond. Chief Shields says they're looking to update certain policies such as the recommendation that four officers respond as a team.
"That shouldn't even still be in our policy," she said. "And it is. People need to know that you have a gun and a badge and a vest for a reason. Get in there."
During the meeting, Council member James Peden (R-23), a teacher, questioned procedures during a lockdown at Jeffersontown High School from 2021.
He says the police response was swift, but after the threat was deemed over, there seemed to be confusion over when to end the lockdown.
Peden wanted to know who is in charge in a situation between JCPS and LMPD. In response, Chief Shields told Council, that bottom line, police will act.
"My frustrations with the school system are well-documented. And I would not attempt to mislead any of you as to say that has been resolved. I think that we have to, we have to do what we have to do to protect the students and the teachers," Shields said. "But I will commit to our people and will not sit idly by."
We reached out to JCPS for a response. In a statement, they wrote:
"At JCPS we have a committed security team that promotes a safe educational environment for our students and staff. We believe we have a strong relationship with all of our local law enforcement agencies and work together with the same top priority of making sure our students and staff are safe."
