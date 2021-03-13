LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Following a march and rally on the one-year anniversary of Breonna Taylor's death, LMPD declared an unlawful assembly of protesters on River Road near the Big Four Bridge Saturday night.
In a tweet, LMPD said protesters were blocking the roadway and "forcing vehicles, while armed, to turn around." The department said arrests would be made if the crowd did not disperse.
Protesters told WDRB's Chad Mills they were marching, some of them in the roadway. They said "they were not doing anything that warranted that action."
The incident produced a brief standoff between LMPD and protesters, with LMPD forming of line of officers in riot gear, not allowing vehicles or people to pass through that line, while protesters shouted at police.
Protesters are in the 1300 block of River Road. They have been blocking the roadway and forcing vehicles, while armed, to turn around. We are deeming their actions as an Unlawful Assembly. Arrests will be made to those that refuse to disperse. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/EpReyJJkdr— LMPD (@LMPD) March 14, 2021
No arrests had been made as of 11 p.m. according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Just before 11 p.m., most of the protesters and police cleared River Road.
Mitchell also said that no chemical agents, such as teargas, were used Saturday evening.
A woman was placed in handcuffs during the protest for an unknown reason, but was eventually released from police custody.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.