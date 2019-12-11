LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department needs to hire about two dozen crossing guards to work at area schools and events.
The department is currently accepting applications for qualified traffic guards, and it narrows down candidates through a stringent hiring process.
"The hiring standard is a lot higher than people think," said Sgt. Lamont Washington, LMPD's public information office commander. "You have to pass a background check. You have to pass a polygraph."
The job listing says applicants who have bought or sold marijuana within three years of filing an application or have bought or sold any controlled substance or narcotic drug without a prescription within six years of filing an application will be disqualified. Applicants also cannot have a felony conviction on their record or any criminal action pending against them. LMPD said misdemeanor convictions are considered on an individual basis.
"These are people that are first point of contact with youth, with the most innocent people that are out there," Washington said. "So we need to make sure that they are solid individuals."
Ruth Golightly, who's been a traffic guard for over two decades, said it's not just a job. It's a passion.
"It's very important that I be here to get the kids across safely..." Golightly said. "I love this job. I love standing out there directing traffic. I love working with kids, I love talking to them."
Golightly said the job is rewarding and helps her build a relationship with the community she serves.
"I do hope we can get some newcomers, because we really need them," she said.
Filling the positions could also help ease another problem. In July, LMPD announced plans to pull crossing guards from certain schools located in other police jurisdictions. Twelve Jefferson County public schools and private Catholic schools located in Anchorage, Jeffersontown, Shively and St. Matthews were impacted.
The department cited budget cuts and changes in staffing as the reasons for the change. Patrol officers are often pulled off the streets to cover schools without crossing guards, and that means fewer officers are available to respond to calls. It's a problem the department is trying to avoid.
"The idea was to pull those guards back into our jurisdiction so more schools in our jurisdiction have traffic guards there and patrol numbers aren't affected," Washington said.
After concerns from JCPS and community members, LMPD Chief Steve Conrad decided to delay the traffic guard changes through November. A second extension will keep guards at impacted schools through at least the end of December. Filling all of the open positions could help keep guards at schools that need them.
"If we had a full staff of 118, I can promise you that you would see traffic guards in more locations..." Washington said. "We would have an abundance of traffic guards, and some of the locations that have lost traffic guards ... we'd be able to put them there."
Starting salary for traffic guards is $13.20/hour. Guards must be available Monday through Friday for periods in the early morning and the afternoon. Guards also have the opportunity to work special events for a higher rate.
