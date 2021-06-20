LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the California neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.
Second Division officers responded to the report of a person down at Date Street and Dr. WJ Hodge around 3 p.m., where they found a man in his 40s who was pronounced dead at the scene, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
"The manner of death is under investigation however foul play is suspected," Smiley said in a statement.
Smiley said his cause of death "does appear to be a gunshot wound."
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
