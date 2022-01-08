LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at the InTown Suites near Jeffersontown.
LMPD Sixth Division officers were called to the 4600 block of Wattbourne Lane around 5:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. That's near South Hurstbourne Parkway and Watterson Trail.
Inside the hotel, officers found a man, age unknown, who had been shot several times, according to LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspects were in custody as of Saturday night.
Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously submit a tip here or call 574-LMPD.
