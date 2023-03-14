LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A juvenile is dead after an early morning shooting in east Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of Tazwell Drive, near the Kentucky Truck Plant. Police found the victim with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the department's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through LMPD's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.