LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was shot during a carjacking in Louisville's Fairdale neighborhood early Tuesday.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the Circle K gas station at 8615 National Turnpike, near Glengarry Drive, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell says officers were sent to that location on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male who had been shot.
Mitchell says police determined the teen was shot during a carjacking and that he had been a passenger in the vehicle that was being carjacked.
The victim was taken to University Hospital. Mitchell says his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The LMPD Robbery Unit is investigating.
