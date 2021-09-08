LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager was shot Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Park Duvalle neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
LMPD Second Division Officers were "flagged down" on the shooting near Southern Avenue and Louis Coleman Drive just after 6:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
Officers found a teenager "suffering from what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound," who was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital.
"Multiple individuals possibly involved" have been detained, Ellis said.
