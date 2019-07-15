LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a triple shooting near the Newburg neighborhood.
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in the 5600 block of Robinwood Road, which is in a neighborhood near Rangeland and Shepherdsville Roads.
All three people, an adult male, an adult female, and a 15-year-old boy, hit by gunfire were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive.
Mitchell said LMPD's Major Crimes Unit will handle the investigation. There are no suspects in the case and there have been no arrests. Anyone with information is asked to contact LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).
WDRB has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.