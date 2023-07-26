LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating after two people were killed in two separate shootings overnight.
The first shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, according to a news release. That's near W. Muhammad Ali Blvd. in the Shawnee neighborhood.
When officers from the second division arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. They rendered first aid until EMS arrived, but the victim was pronounced dead.
The second fatal shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. in the 6500 block of Hackel Drive, near Lower Hunters Trace according to a news release. Officers from the third division arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound. EMS was called but the victim was pronounced dead.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating both cases, but there are no known suspects at this time.
If you have any information on either shooting, call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.
