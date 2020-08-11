LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a semi near the Kentucky Truck Plant.
A MetroSafe supervisor confirms the crash involving a car and semi happened about 8:19 a.m. Tuesday on Chamberlain Lane near West Winchester Acres Road. Chamberlain Lane is closed for an investigation.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a release that the passenger vehicle traveling north on Chamberlain Lane was hit by a semi making a left into the KTP parking lot. The driver of the vehicle died at the scene. There were no other injuries.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
