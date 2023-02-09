LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a shooting early Thursday morning near the California neighborhood.
According to a news release, officers from the Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Howard Street, near Dixie Highway around 6:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital, but police said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the LMPD's crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or through LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here.
