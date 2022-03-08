LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested two accused serial robbers the department said is responsible for a "significant" number of business robberies in the Louisville area.
Anthony Miller, 25, and Phillip Stewart, 30, were both arrested Monday evening. They are facing several counts of first-degree robbery.
Police said the pair are accomplices and committed several armed robberies over the past few weeks, including:
- A Jan. 11 robbery, just after 9 p.m., of the Penn Station restaurant at 2204 Heather Lane
- A Feb. 2 robbery, just before 5:30 p.m., of the Family Dollar located at 3417 Breckenridge Lane
- Another Feb. 2 robbery at the Speedway gas station at 12102 Shelbyville Road
- A Feb. 21 robbery, just before midnight, of the Speedway gas station at 7002 Shepherdsville Road.
- A Feb. 22 robbery, just after midnight, of the Circle K gas station at 12415 Taylorsville Road.
Police said that in each case, Stewart would either accompany Miller into the business and rob it at gunpoint or act as a lookout while Stewart and a third accomplice robbed it.
In addition to the above incidents, police said Miller is charged in other robberies with an accomplice:
- A Jan. 11 robbery, just before 2 a.m., of the Speedway gas station at 4239 Poplar Level Road
- A Feb. 28 robbery, just after 6 p.m., of the Family Dollar at 6821 Southside Drive
- Another Feb. 28 robbery, just before 7 p.m., of the Family Dollar at 7100 Preston Highway
Police said Miller was captured Tuesday evening after leading officers on a police chase. He was eventually taken into custody near the intersection of Heather Lane and Bardstown Road.
Miller is charged with eight counts of first-degree robbery, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police via a motor vehicle and seven counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Stewart is charged with five counts of first-degree robbery.
Both men are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.