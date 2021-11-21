LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a male was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Sunday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell, police responded to a report of a shooting at 19th and Duncan streets around 7:15 p.m.
Mitchell said a male was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with a gunshot wound. He's in critical condition.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation "due to the severity of the victim's injuries," Mitchell said.
