LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died and two others were injured in a crash on Greenbelt Highway Friday afternoon.
Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded to a car accident on the Greenbelt Highway at Bethany Lane around 1:30 p.m.
Officers said a passenger vehicle coming off of Bethany Lane entered the intersection and hit another passenger vehicle that was heading northbound on the Greenbelt.
Police said three adults were taken to UofL Hospital. One of the victims, a man, sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital a few hours later.
The victim was from the vehicle that was coming off of Bethany Lane.
Police said due to the seriousness of the crash, LMPD's Traffic Unit is investigating.
The other victims have non-life-threatening injuries and remain at the hospital. The age and name of the man who died is unknown at this time.
