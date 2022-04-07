LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot and killed in Pleasure Ridge Park Wednesday night.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers responded to reports of a shooting on Clover Street at around 11:30 p.m.
Mitchell said when they arrived, they found a man believed to in his 20s that had been shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police do not have any suspects. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information can anonymously submit tips online here or call (502) 574-5673.
