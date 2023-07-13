LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is using a fairly new tip line to address concerns of narcotics within the community.
It has now been several months since the announcement of 502-574-2580, an anonymous narcotics tip line.
According to LMPD, in the five months that it has been available, police have received 54 calls into that tip line. LMPD said those tips are being reviewed and looked into.
The LMPD anonymous tip line, 502-574-LMPD (5673) remains the main crime tip line for the community, but this other line ending in 2580 is a way for people to report concerns specific to narcotics.
"The community should always feel safe reaching out to LMPD for help, and this includes contacting our public safety officials about drugs being sold in our neighborhoods," Mayor Craig Greenberg said in early March when this tip line was announced.
Greenberg said he encourages anyone worried about drugs being sold in their neighborhoods to use the new tip line.
