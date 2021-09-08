LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was rushed to University Hospital early Wednesday afternoon after he suffered an accidental gunshot wound, according to a MetroSafe supervisor.
It happened just before 12:30 p.m. inside the LMPD property room located in the 600 block of Industry Road off Seventh Street in the Algonquin neighborhood.
According to Chief Erika Shields, the officer, who was assigned to the property room, was cleaning his service weapon when there was an accidental discharge. Shields said the officer was shot in the stomach but is expected to recover.
That officer, whom Shields did not identify, is now at the hospital with his family. Shields said he has been in law enforcement for about 15 years.
This story may be updated.
