LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle crash shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Central Avenue and Third Street near Churchill Downs on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said according to witnesses, the officer was driving southbound on Third Street with lights and siren while responding to a call when the vehicle was hit by a Chevy Cruze traveling eastbound on Central Avenue.
Smiley said the officer and two occupants in the Chevy Cruze were transported to local area hospitals for treatment on what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD is continuing to investigate the crash at this time.
