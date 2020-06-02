LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after an officer shot a 25-year-old man outside a home in east Louisville late Tuesday evening.
Acting Chief Robert Schroeder said officers responded around 7:50 p.m. p.m. to the 16000 block of Ash Glen Road, which is off of Ash Run Road and Shelbyville Road in Eastwood.
During an encounter at the scene, Schroeder said the man was shot by one of the officers. He was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to survive.
Schroeder said he couldn't answer any further questions given there's been only a short time to gather information. He said, per department protocol, there will be a news conference Wednesday to release more information.
