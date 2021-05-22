LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash Saturday morning in the Okolona neighborhood, according to a statement from the department.
The crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. when the officer "attempted to make a U-turn" on Preston Highway, not far from St. Rita Drive and Southern High School.
The officer's vehicle was struck on the driver's side while he was in the northbound lane, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
The officer, whose name is unknown, was transported to University of Louisville Hospital with minor injuries, Mitchell said.
The department's Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.
