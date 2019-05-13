LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Louisville Metro Police officers have been indicted for allegedly being paid for working security jobs while they were supposed to be on patrol shifts for the department.
In a release, Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine announced that a Jefferson County grand jury returned indictments in what he called a "work fraud scheme."
The officers worked or were paid for private security work for a company created by fellow officer, Jackie Miller, during their regular patrol shifts. The indictments allege the "criminal syndication" took place between January 2018 and December of that year.
"We’re disappointed by the indictment," Miller's attorney, Brian Butler, said in an interview. "Jackie has served his community well and we look forward to seeing the basis of these allegations."
Besides Miller, officers Michael Abernathy, Jr., Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Ashley M. Spratt and Roniqua L. Yokum were indicted on one count of felony theft.
Attorney Steve Schroering, who represents Spratt, declined to comment.
Officers Booker, Ernest, Miller, Spratt and Yokum were indicted on Criminal Syndication: Engaging in Organized Crime.
Attorney Nick Mudd, who represents Booker and Yokum, said he was "very disappointed" with the criminal syndication charge.
"Both of my clients have served this Louisville community very well for several years," he said.
Abernathy was indicted separately on Criminal Facilitation to Criminal Syndication: Engaging in Organized Crime. And Miller was also indicted on one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence for allegedly destroying evidence in March.
LMPD Deputy Chief of Police, Colonel Michael Sullivan, released a statement following the indictments:
“A Public Integrity Unit investigation was initiated several months ago when we discovered possible criminal behavior by several officers. We take allegations of officers involved in criminal wrongdoing seriously. After a thorough investigation and consultation with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, these cases were today presented to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned indictments on six officers. All six are on administrative re-assignment."
All six are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, May 20 at 9 a.m.
