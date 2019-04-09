LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville Metro Police officers shot at a shooting suspect Tuesday afternoon in Okolona, who later died at University Hospital.
Officers responded to Gills Court, near Preston Highway, around 3 p.m. on reports of a shooting. They found a man there who'd been shot several times.
Officers also found the shooting suspect on scene. LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the suspect refused several commands from officers to drop his gun and then began running at them with his gun in hand.
Several officers then fired at him. He was transported by EMS to University Hospital, where he later died.
The victim of the initial shooting was also transported to University Hospital. He's in critical condition, Conrad said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.