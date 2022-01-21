LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The ongoing violence in Louisville continues to have a deadly impact on the city's youth. But a new partnership will use the basketball court to help connect police to young people and save lives.
The Police Activities League (PAL) is aimed at connecting local youth and Louisville Metro Police Officers through basketball. One of those spearheading the project is Anthony Howard, director of basketball operations for the PAL.
"We can't afford not to do anything else anymore," Howard said. "It's very heartbreaking because 90% of them will say, 'I had nothing to do.'"
Howard is partnering with LMPD to change that. He hopes the PAL will keep youth busy, off the streets and connected to police officers and mentors.
"My personal opinion is it will save lives," Howard said. "When we go visit kids that have been in trouble and are in jail, and we get to talk to them, they all pretty much say the same thing: 'We had nothing else to do.'"
Howard said after mentoring youth for so many years, he has seen and heard lots of success stories.
"Just a couple months ago, a young man that used to be in trouble a lot called me and said, 'If it wasn't for you, I'd be either dead or in jail,'" Howard said. "And the thing about it is you don't see those results right away. But down the road, yes, I do believe it will save lives."
Howard believes it will also help police get to know the people they are sworn to protect and serve.
"And if there's a cop that actually pulls over a kid that's driving, and now all of a sudden, that's coach Rick," Howard said. "And not only that, the officer says, oh, that's Danny that's in the program. And it diffuses a lot of things, No. 1, but it also becomes a situation where I learn about your culture, you learn about my culture, we come together, and you have a different viewpoint when you see somebody you know."
Rick Polin, a retired LPD sergeant, is partnered with Howard in the PAL.
"Families are being destroyed by the violence, and we really need to figure out a way to address it," he said.
The PAL is for boys and girls from third-eighth grade, starts in February and will be held at the Creation Center on Portland Avenue in west Louisville. Police officers will serve as coaches and referees.
Polin was part of a similar program years ago and shared a life-changing encounter. He remembered coming face-to-face with a former mentee while on patrol.
"It's been something that's been close to my heart since I was a young police officer."
"It was a drug related arrest with firearms," Polin said. "And as I was arresting this young man, his mama came out, and she was ready to fight me. And he's like, 'Mom, it's cool. This is Rick. ... He's all right.'"
Polin said he made the arrest, but his mentee has stayed in contact, out of trouble and has a family and career.
"I'll never forget the impact it had on me, because this young man trusted me because he knew me from a basketball court," he said.
Polin and Howard believe the basketball league will connect them to local youth who are in the danger zone.
"It is not uncommon for us to hear that a shooter is a 13- or 14-year-old these days," Polin said. "The impact from these tragic deaths from this violence in our community as far-reaching."
To register for the program, click here. You can also make donations through the Louisville Metro Police Foundation.
