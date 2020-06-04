LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although Mayor Greg Fischer ended the city's curfew on Thursday, he says looting is still a problem across the city.
During an afternoon press conference, Louisville Metro Police Department Assistant Chief Josh Judah denounced overnight looting.
"What's happening in our city after dark, after demonstrators disperse, is violent, aggressive, destructive looting," Judah said.
He also shared body camera footage that showed officers arriving at Louisville Armory, finding glass busted out of display cases, and firearms missing from the the West Buechel gun range.
In the city's East End, officers were called to Wish's Discount Drugs, where an older Buick was used to drive through the Lyndon pharmacy.
Footage from South Louisville shows a K9 unit enter Jefferson Mall, where stores were ransacked, along with the Walmart on Outer Loop.
Police also released surveillance video of a man shooting at officers at 26th Street and West Broadway. Just across the street, security cameras captured someone hammering a bank's drive-thru window and people walking off with boxes of cash from the ATM.
"This is affecting every corner of our city, from West Louisville to east Louisville to South Louisville," said Judah. "It is unacceptable everywhere."
Fischer and other officials made it clear that the peaceful demonstrators downtown are not the ones who are looting.
"For the folks that are doing it peacefully, I say keep it up. Keep doing a good job," Fischer said. "But there are some criminal elements, and that's what it has to be called, when people are causing destruction, looting, stealing and they're hijacking the purpose of the protest."
The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are handling cases involving ATMs, gun stores and pharmacies.
According to police reports between May 29 and June 3, officers made looting-related arrests at businesses including Walgreen's locations at 34th and South Third streets; Family Dollar at 39th and West Market streets; Zeke's Pawn Shop at 23rd and West Market streets; Speedway gas station in Portland; City Gear off West Broadway; T-Mobile and Tri-State Jewelers in downtown Louisville; and City Gear off Cane Run Road.
