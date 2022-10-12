LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of hit-and-run crashes happen in Kentucky year after year.
Statistics from a state police report show there were more than 11,000 hit and runs in 2021, 38 of which were deadly.
Not all crashes are criminal, but police stress that if a person hits someone and drives away, that is a crime that could lead to several years in prison.
"Once you do choose to leave, it does now become a Class D felony if you have a serious injury or fatality, just for the purpose that you've left and not stayed around to offer assistance and make that report," said Sgt. Ronald Fey, Jr., with the Traffic Unit at the Louisville Metro Police Department.
In Kentucky, Fey said a Class D felony is punishable by up to five years in prison.
"We're hoping to slow people down. Again, that's the goal," said Fey. "Most crashes can be avoided if people are just going the speed limit."
Among other responsibilities, the LMPD Traffic Unit investigates deadly and life-threatening crashes. That can also include hit and runs, which police say make up around 16% of Louisville's overall crashes.
"If there's a crime involved or an injury involved, LMPD will be dispatched to take those reports and assist those folks," Fey said.
Louisville's most recent reported hit-and-run happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 64 near the Highlands. LMPD said a man was outside a disabled vehicle when another, unknown vehicle came by and hit the man. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries where he remains, and now the Traffic Unit is trying to find out who the other driver is.
"Unfortunately, the witnesses and the vehicle itself did not stay," said Fey.
Information from LMPD shows that hit-and-run on the interstate is at least the third this month. One involved a pedestrian who was hit and killed on West Broadway. The other, a head-on crash between two cars, killing a passenger. LMPD said the driver in that case ran away on foot.
"If we can get people to slow down, put the phone down, and wear their seatbelt, it's going to make our roadways so much safer," said Fey.
LMPD said anyone involved in a crash should stay on the scene, call 911 and, if possible, move the cars involved to the side of the road.
To read the 2021 report on traffic collisions in Kentucky from state police, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.