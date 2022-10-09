LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
The vehicle crashed into another passenger vehicle that had three people riding in it. A person in the rear of the vehicle that was hit died on the scene. Two other people in the vehicle that were hit were taken to the hospital with what's believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Mitchell.
Mitchell said the driver that crossed into the southbound lanes fled on foot after the crash. LMPD's traffic unit is investigating.
