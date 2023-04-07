LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police released new images on Friday of a 10-year-old girl who has been missing from the Park Hill neighborhood since Thursday afternoon.
Louisville Metro Police Second Division officers are looking for Kahyla Bailey, who's from the 2100 block of St. Louis Avenue. Police said Friday night she was last seen in the Shelby Park area Thursday.
🚨MISSING 10 y/o 🚨 Kahyla BaileyLast seen in the 2100 block of St Louis a few hours ago. Call 911 if seen! #RT pic.twitter.com/2t2qkHlpdH— LMPD (@LMPD) April 7, 2023
Police said Bailey is 5-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds.
New images released on Friday appear to show the girl carrying a teddy bear and wearing a backpack. She is seen walking past a Daily Mart and into an alley next to White Owl Liquors.
Police said the images were taken just after 4:30 p.m.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.
