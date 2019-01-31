LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a rare motorcycle stolen from the Portland neighborhood last week.
Police say the motorcycle was stolen along with other items in the burglary on Jan. 21. Some items have been recovered but not the motorcycle.
The 1914 Zenith motorcycle is one of two left in the world -- the other one is in a museum. Police say the victim has built motorcycles for famous clients.
LMPD posted pictures of the stolen bike, which may be missing a front fender, on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD.
Police are expected to release more details about the case later Thursday afternoon.
