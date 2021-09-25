LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a 40-year-old woman after she allegedly killed a man and stole his truck.
According to an arrest citation, West Buechel Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near Hikes Lane, on Thursday around 10 a.m.
Police found a male dead inside the home in a crawl space under the floor from an apparent gunshot wound. Police say the male's vehicle was also missing.
According to police, Sara McQuilling was found on Friday in the vehicle. McQuilling admitted to shooting the victim, placing his body in the crawl space, and then later returning to take the truck.
McQuilling told officers she used a revolver, which police found in a black purse that also had her health insurance cards, according to the arrest citation.
She is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
