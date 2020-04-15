LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — There's more help available for Louisville residents and businesses facing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Individuals living in Louisville can apply for a $500 lifeline loan available to help pay bills. Small businesses can apply for a small business continuity loan of up to $25,000. Several organizations, including LHOME, Louisville Forward, Access Ventures, LenderFit and GLI, are teaming up to make the financial assistance possible.
Generous community members can also donate money to the program, and the organizers will match donations up to $500,000.
"You really have the power to help your community by donating to a place like LHOME that's just taking your dollars and helping small businesses stay open, and helping the most vulnerable Louisvillians pay their bills right now," said Amy Shir, president and CEO of LHOME.
Shir says Small Steps Childcare in Hikes Point recently applied for and received a loan for $25,000 so it can keep paying rent and staff.
Click here for more information on how to apply for a loan or make a donation. You can also send an email to: info@lhomeky.org or call 502-882-8091.
