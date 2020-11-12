LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two celebrity chefs are bringing food to the tables of Jefferson County families.
Louisville's Chef Edward Lee and Chef David Danielson are cooking up the meals at Churchill Downs. It's all part of Chef Lee's "LEE Initiative."
Reports show millions of Americans are slipping into poverty during the coronavirus pandemic.
The chefs, along with other partners, want to help by bringing 8,000 meals every week to Jefferson County Public Schools households, with each meal feeding a family of four.
The initiative also plans to hire 50 cooks who have been out of work amid the pandemic to help make the meals.
Interested families can check with their school about meal pickup times. Anyone interesting in donating to the Lee Initiative can click here. For more information about the JCPS meal program, click here.
