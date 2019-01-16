LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville chef won big on Tuesday night's episode of 'Chopped'.
Chef Josh Moore from Volare beat out three other chefs from across the country in a seafood themed challenge called "Deadliest Catch".
He cooked with everything from Alaska king crab to sea urchin in his dishes.
The Food Network competition cooking show pits four chefs against each other.
The chefs have to create an appetizer, main course, and dessert using mystery ingredients.
At the end of each course, the chefs are judged and the person with the least favorite dish is eliminated or "chopped."
Tuesday night, Moore held a viewing party at his restaurant to celebrate the win.
Mayor Greg Fischer even made an appearance to congratulate Moore.
Chef Moore brought home $10,000 with Tuesday night's win.
He said he plans to renovate a historic farmhouse and and to give his wife Lindsay a new bathroom
