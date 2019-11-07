LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Doctors for Healthy Communities on Thursday presented a check of $7,500 to a program that provides food for local school children.
Blessings in a Backpack provides food to elementary school students at Jefferson County Public Schools who face food insecurity. Last year, the organization provided students with more than 190,000 hunger-free weekends, according to its website.
JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said the need for food assistance within the school system is immense. Of the roughly 100,000 JCPS students, 67,000 qualify for free and reduced lunches, and about 6,000 are homeless.
Doctors for Healthy Communities, which provided the funds to support the food program, is a nonprofit that aims to improve the community’s health and well-being.
Students at Camp Taylor Elementary School volunteered Thursday to help fill bags with food for Blessings in a Backpack.
