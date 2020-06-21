BROOKS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fireworks are flying off local store shelves as fast as they can be restocked, ahead of the July Fourth holiday.
Business at Phantom Fireworks in Brooks, Kentucky, is booming. The holiday is typically always busy, but this year sales are skyrocketing.
"It's been wild, we're seeing numbers like we've never seen," store manager Adam Wheeler said. "We do about 85 to 90% of our business in the last 10 days leading up to the holiday."
COVID-19 concerns have sparked a new interest in at-home fireworks displays.
"Right now the demand for fireworks is greater than its ever been," Wheeler said. "A lot of people have been stuck at home, they're ready to get back to those parties with families and friends in person and light up their backyard."
Wheeler said new customers are coming in since many area cities and towns have canceled their big fireworks displays. People who usually shoot off their own fireworks show are also spending more.
"This year, you know, with the big events being canceled we're going to exceed that budget just for the fact that we're trying to make up for it," customer Steven Shannon said. Shannon made the trip from Shelbyville to pick up fireworks.
If you choose to light fireworks this year, safety is key. Wheeler has the following safety tips:
- Have a water source nearby
- Light one firework at a time
- A sober adult should light the fireworks
- Have your crowd watch from a safe distance, at least 50 to 100 feet away from where the fireworks will be lit
- Keep kids away from all fireworks, even sparklers
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.