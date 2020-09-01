LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local law firm has donated its old building to the Shively Fire Department for training.
Hughes and Coleman donated the building on Dixie Highway, where firefighters will prepare for real-world emergencies.
During the department's training, firefighters will take part in drills including ladder work practice, performing mock rescues and cutting openings in the roof of the building for ventilation.
"Life is on the line any time there's a building burning," Shively Fire Department Chief Charles Mucker said.
"So the opportunity for us to get to train in an actual facility, in an unknown facility, you know we don't want to be surprised when we get there, so this is of the upmost importance to the Shively Fire Department."
The building will not be set on fire as part of their training because it's too close to other buildings.
