LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve is teaming up with the milliner of the 148th Kentucky Derby to release a limited-edition series of Derby hats and fedoras.
The handmade hats include oak from Woodford Reserve bottles, custom-made by milliner and owner of Formé Millinery Jenny Pfanenstiel.
“Using Woodford bourbon barrels to create bowties and roses to incorporate into the hats really adds that extra special detail that I know clients will love.” Pfanenstiel said.
Each hat costs $675 and comes in a custom box. Hats purchased at the Woodford Reserve Distillery come with a special bottle of Woodford Reserve, while hats sold at Formé Millinery come with Woodford Reserve Derby cocktail mixers.
A Derby celebration is scheduled at Woodford Reserve Distillery from 5-8 p.m. April 15.
