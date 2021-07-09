LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some seniors in New Albany received new televisions on Friday.
Opal's Dream Foundation delivered 13 televisions to the Rolling Hills Healthcare Center for residents who had no in-room entertainment during the pandemic.
The televisions can be a window to the world for the seniors.
"We often provide things such as mobility requests, providing people with wheel chairs," Paul Thompson, COO of Opal's Dream Foundation, said. "We provide entertainment and comfort items, socialization opportunities, and things that improve quality of life."
Opal's Dream has been in operation for 10 years, helping residents in 100 nursing homes across Kentucky and southern Indiana.
