LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Meghan Harpole thought she'd be fine.
She's a 43-year-old active, healthy single mother of one. She runs on occasion, and does yoga nearly every day. As an Emergency Room nurse, she wasn't stunned to have contracted COVID-19, but she's been shocked by its intensity and how long it has lasted.
"I did not understand," Harpole said. "I was like OK, the elderly are going to get sick. I did not have a clue as to how sick I'd be."
She's on day 26, still testing positive and just starting to feel a little better after a relapse sent her into the hospital just over a week ago.
"I lost 16 pounds and was in bed for 21 of the first 24 days. If it wasn't for my 13-year-old son, I don't know what I would have done," said Harpole, her voice cracking. "He's had to do everything for me. Every time I start coughing, he runs into the room and has to check my oxygen level. It's been awful.
"It felt like my bones were breaking some nights. I'm so thankful I am as healthy as I am, because I might not be here otherwise."
Harpole has been using some yoga positions, like standing on her head and also having her son, Gentry, pound on her back to loosen secretions and help avoid having to go on a ventilator. She's also been sustained by a strong group of family and friends.
"This whole community has been amazing," Harpole said. "They've been bringing me meals and groceries, checking on me. I don't know how I'm ever going pay anybody back."
Jane Biek, Harpole's longtime friend, said the whole situation has been "devastating."
"She's been so sick," Biek said. "I didn't realize that a young healthy person could be this sick from it."
"This thing is no joke," added Jane's husband, Dan Biek. "There's a reason we're all supposed to be staying at home."
When asked what she thinks about those protesting the measures that have been taken to slow the spread of the virus in some states, Harpole didn't hesitate.
"It nauseates me," she said. "It scares me to death. I wouldn't want anyone to feel like I have the past 26 days. There were nights I honestly didn't think I was going to make it."
And when she gets fully healthy again?
"I can't wait to go back and take care of patients," she said.
