LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a major ruling on gay rights Friday, the final day of Pride Month.
The high court's conservative majority ruled that a Christian business owner can refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples.
People on both sides of the argument are sharing their opinions on the ruling. While some are praising the SCOTUS' decision, others say it's a step backwards.
"I firmly believe that anyone that loves the United States, our First Amendment protections, has a lot to celebrate today with this important decision," said David Walls, executive director of the Family Foundation in Kentucky.
But Louisville-based Fairness Campaign executive director Chris Hartman called it "a devastating day."
"Today is a devastating day for LGBTQ civil rights, as the Supreme Court of the United States has, for the first time, given businesses a constitutional right to discriminate against a protected class of people," Hartman said.
Friday's ruling was based on freedom of speech, but some said it doesn't ensure equal access to public businesses, Hartman saying "Businesses that are open to the public should be open for everyone."
"The Supreme Court has said that government cannot use these policies to target and try to compel people to say things that they don't believe in," said Walls.
One law professor with Northern Kentucky University said the case asks "What qualifies as expressive speech?"
"If you want to retain my services to do the flowers for a wedding, is that speech under the Supreme Court today? It's unclear," law professor Jack Harrison said.
Harrison doesn't think the decision opens the door for discrimination in places such as bars and restaurants.
"I think it does, when it comes to freedom of speech or expression, and I think the court didn't limit it at all," he said.
The case was based in Colorado, but it could have an impact in Kentucky.
"We something similar happen here in Louisville, with a challenge to (a) provision of the Fairness Ordinance from a photographer who did not want to photograph same-sex weddings, despite the fact that nobody had asked her to," said Hartman.
Alliance Defending Freedom represents Chelsea Nelson, the photographer and blogger in Louisville. She filed a lawsuit in 2019 challenging the city's Fairness Ordinance, claiming it violated her freedom of religion and speech.
"She creates photographs and blogs celebrating a view of marriage consistent with her beliefs," said Bryan Neilhart, legal counsel at Alliance Defending Freedom.
Though a local court sided in favor of Nelson, Louisville appealed that ruling. Now, Neilhart said he's hoping the Supreme Court's Friday ruling will help her case.
"The Supreme Court was loud and clear today that the government cannot force Americans, including artists, to create messages that violate their beliefs," he said. "And we're hopeful that the Sixth Circuit in this case, in Chelsea's case, will affirm those same principals for her."
"So let me send this message loud and clear," Hartman said. "The Fairness Ordinances are still in effect in all 24 Kentucky communities."
With the Fairness Ordinances, if a person goes into a restaurant, bar, or any public business and is denied service because they're a member of the LGBTQ community, they can file a discrimination complaint because it remains against the law.
Louisville was the first city in Kentucky to pass its LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance in 1999.
