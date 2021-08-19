LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local recovery program is using poetry to help with healing.
"No matter what social or ethic background you come from, the disease of alcoholism and addiction doesn't discriminate," said Colin Casey, who is in recovery. "And through readings, through poetry and art and music, you know, you're able to see the true potential of people who otherwise go unheard."
Thursday, the Volunteers of America Shelby Men's Recovery Center hosted a poetry reading event.
Men in the program read poems written by former clients about their struggle with substance abuse.
The reading event is part of the VOA's Arts in Healing Program. Those who took part in the readings said it was a meaningful step in their recovery.
"I think I've developed enough tools here to help keep me clean and sober, but this is, you know, I got like four or five days left in the program and I know this is not a graduation for me, it's going to be a continuation, you know to keep on doing the next right thing," Patrick Coleman said.
The poems are also featured in the book "The Junkie Who Loved Horses," which is available for purchase online.
