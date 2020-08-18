LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many local schools are holding drive-through orientations and school supply pick-ups for families this week.
“Students and families can meet school staff, pick up books and other supplies and receive the Chromebook, WiFi hotspot or other device they’ve requested,” Jefferson County Public Schools said in a news release.
Dates and times for some of the events:
- Seneca High school: 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday
- The Academy at Shawnee: Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday
- Jefferson County Traditional Middle School: Noon to 3 p.m. Thursday
- Rangeland Elementary School: 3-6 p.m. Thursday.
- Meyzeek Middle School: 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
- Highland Middle School: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday
- Crosby Middle School: 1-3 p.m. Friday.
- Westport Middle School: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
- Olmstead South Academy: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
