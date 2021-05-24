LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33 and Jaggers are holding a hiring event to fill more than 140 full- and part-time positions.
Louisville-area locations will host the event on June 7, going through in-person interviews with applicants.
According to a news release, Texas Roadhouse is a full-service, casual dining restaurant, Bubba's 33 serves a variety of menu options while Jaggers is a fast-casual dinery.
To schedule an interview, click here.
