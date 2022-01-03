LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While it was one of the busiest travel seasons in years, it didn't end well for many rushing to get back to work afterwards.
The holiday travel season is coming to a close, but airports throughout the country -- including here in Louisville -- are still seeing issues.
Chicago resident Brandon Williams is getting nowhere fast, spending much of Sunday and Monday waiting at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport.
“(I’m) supposed to fly out Sunday, like at nine in the morning, and got a notification on my phone that is was canceled,” said Williams.
Williams had to stay another night in Louisville and pay for a hotel room out of his own pocket.
“I called my job and (said), 'Hey I am going to probably have to use a vacation day,’” he said. “They understood ... there is nothing they or myself could control.”
Due to a surge in omicron cases and staffing shortages, airlines around the world canceled thousands of flights -- 18 flights were canceled in Louisville in 24 hours.
More than 2,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. Monday and more than 2,000 were delayed.
Joyce Berry and her husband aren’t supposed to leave for Cancun until Tuesday morning, but showed up a day early and booked a hotel room in anticipation of any cancellations or delays.
“He's been worried the whole weekend. Everything. Checking it continuously, hearing all about the delays, he's been on top of it. I'm like, 'We'll get there,'" Berry said. “We’ve been planning this for two years.”
Passenger hold times to rebook with the big three carriers was anything but speedy. Monday afternoon, the wait time with United was 90 minutes, American Airlines was over four hours, and Delta had a wait time of five hours and 23 minutes.
Williams said he wishes he would have just driven from Chicago to Louisville, but the flight deal was too good to pass up.
“It would be a lot easier and convenient instead of being 10 hours in a car, and then just jump on a plane for like an hour and half,” said Williams. “I’m just ready to get it over with so I can get home and relax.”
