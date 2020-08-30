LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Longtime Louisville civic leader Mary Margaret Mulvihill has died.
An Alderwoman in the 1970s, Mulvihill was instrumental in helping create the Transit Authority of River City (TARC) and in erecting the statue of Mother Catherine Spalding at the Cathedral of the Assumption.
Mulvilhill also spent countless hours volunteering and contributing to Louisville, including at the Saint John's Center for Homeless Men and her alma mater, Presentation Academy.
Mulvihill, mother of Metro Councilman Pat Mulvihill, died Tuesday. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at St. Agnes Catholic Church on Newburg Road. Mass of Christian Burial will follow.
