LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC is bringing mayhem to Lynn Family Stadium later this month.
Lynn Family Stadium will host "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Night" when LouCity plays Oakland Roots SC on Aug. 26. The club partnered with Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon in conjunction with the release of the new movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."
We're bringing the mayhem to Lynn Family Stadium 🥷— Louisville City FC (@loucityfc) August 16, 2023
Join us on August 26 for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night to celebrate the release of @ParamountPics and @Nickelodeon's latest release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.
According to a news release Wednesday, the evening will feature Turtles-themed gear, activations and giveaways ahead of kickoff at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here or call 502-568-2489 during normal business hours.
The Fan Zone will open at 6 p.m. with coloring pages for children. Fans can also pick up a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles poster at the gates starting at 6:30 p.m. LouCity players will enter the field in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles warmup jerseys.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are a popular American media franchise created by comic book artists featuring four anthropomorphic turtle brothers trained in ninjutsu who fight evil. The franchise became an animated series, several films were released and numerous video games have been made.
